Model elephants march through Antwerp in scenic parade

A symbolic elephant parade launched the Youth Book Month in Antwerp on 28 February. BELGA PHOTO ROBBE VANDEGEHUCHTE

The 55th edition of Youth Book Month was launched in Antwerp on Saturday with a symbolic elephant parade.

The parade started at Antwerp Central Station and travelled via Roosevelt Square to the Permeke Library on De Coninckplein. Families joined the procession, attracting local spectators along the way. An elephant figure on a trailer accompanied the festivities.

“It’s essential to spark the imagination of our youth,” said Antwerp’s Culture Councillor, Lien Van de Kelder. “Youth Book Month offers children opportunities to explore through our libraries and more than 100 activities across the city.”

This year’s slogan, ‘Read! Roar! Growl!’ is promoted by internet personality Timon Verbeeck and singer Sali Haidara. “Reading should be fun, not feel like homework,” said Verbeeck. “This initiative makes reading more accessible and enjoyable for children.”

Youth Book Month runs from 1 to 31 March and features hundreds of activities in schools, libraries, and cultural centres. Highlights include the Kabaal Children’s Book Festival in Antwerp and Brussels, BOE(N)K in Mechelen, and the Youth Book Festival in Bruges.

Organised by Iedereen Leest, the campaign collaborates with partners such as Ketnet and VRT.

For a full programme and book recommendations, visit Jeugdboekenmaand.be.

