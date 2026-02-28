Fire near school kills man in Hainaut province

Credit: Belga

A fire broke out early Saturday morning in a villa in Péronnes, Antoing, claiming the life of a 54-year-old man.

Emergency services were alerted at 00:42 to a blaze in a residence on Rue des Écoles, opposite the local school.

Firefighters from Tournai and Blaton swiftly dispatched two engines, two tankers, two logistics vehicles, a supply truck, an ambulance, and a command vehicle to the scene.

The roof of the villa was already ablaze when the firefighters arrived. Investigators believe the fire started at the rear of the property, between the garage and laundry room.

It was in this area that the victim’s body was discovered. Authorities suspect that the man, who lived alone, tried to extinguish the fire before succumbing. Captain Issam Joudar, leading the operation, confirmed the findings.

The villa was severely damaged by the flames, and the cause of the fire remains unknown. Victim identification experts arrived on site on Saturday morning to confirm the deceased’s identity. Firefighters stayed at the scene until 4:00 to extinguish the blaze and secure the area.

Related News