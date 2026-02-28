Belgium has no plan to evacuate nationals from Iran

Credit: Babak Taghvaee - The Crisis Watch on X

Evacuation of Belgian nationals from Iran is not currently planned, but citizens are urged to leave the country as soon as possible due to heightened risks.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry advises against all travel to Iran and is closely monitoring developments, assessing options based on the rapidly evolving situation.

Belgians in the region are advised to remain vigilant, strictly follow local authority instructions, and avoid unnecessary movements, military installations, and large gatherings.

Officials recommend consulting reliable news sources, registering with the “Travellers Online” platform, and ensuring they can be located in case of an emergency for assistance and updates.

Currently, 240 Belgian nationals and around ten travellers are registered as being in Iran, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, 14,000 Belgian nationals are registered in Israel, with about 30 vacationers also present in the region. Additionally, around 10 Belgians are reportedly in Yemen, while more than 5,000 are located in the United Arab Emirates.

The situation arises as Israel and the United States launched a major offensive against Iran on Saturday morning, prompting retaliatory actions by Tehran across the region.

Related News