Sunny skies to be replaced by clouds and drizzles on Sunday

Rainbow pictured in Helecine, Monday 06 January 2025. Credit: Belga

Clear skies will give way to increasing cloud cover from the west on Sunday, according to Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

In the afternoon, light rain or drizzle may occur in the west and northwest, while the southeast is expected to experience more variable cloud cover.

Temperatures will range between 9°C in the High Fens and 13°C in Campine, with a moderate south to southwesterly wind.

By Sunday evening, brief spells of rain or drizzle may persist in the northern parts of the country.

Overnight, extensive clear skies are forecast to return from France. Minimum temperatures will range between 0°C and 7°C, with winds shifting to a weak to moderate south to southeast direction.

Looking ahead, the IRM predicts dry, bright, and mild weather at the start of next week, with maximum temperatures reaching 16°C to 17°C.

Related News