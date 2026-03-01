2026 brought one of warmest-ever winters in Belgium

Sunrise on a winter morning in Sint Maria Lierde. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Last winter was warm and relatively dry, according to the climatological report from the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI).

Temperatures throughout most of the winter were above normal. Only around the New Year period did a cold spell occur, including the coldest Christmas Day since 2010. The average temperature for the season reached 5.8°C, higher than the average 4.1°C but just outside the top five warmest winters on record.

In Uccle, temperatures ranged from -4.6°C on 26 December to 19.8°C on 25 February. The 20-degree mark was narrowly missed, with the record high for winter remaining at 20.2°C, recorded in 2019.

December 2022 was notably dry, the second driest for the current reference period, while January had only slightly less precipitation than average. February, a particularly wet month—the fifth wettest for the reference period—partially offset the dryness, though the season overall remained slightly drier than average, with total precipitation measuring 208.9 mm against the normal 228.6 mm.

Regional rainfall across the country fell below normal levels everywhere. Totals ranged from about 60% of the average in the Condroz region to approximately 95% of the average in the Doornik area.

