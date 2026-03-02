Suspect wanted under European Arrest Warrant detained in Brussels

Koekelberg. Credit: Belga / Herwig Vergult

A man wanted under a European Arrest Warrant was apprehended, and 187 sachets of erectile enhancement syrup were seized during a police operation in Koekelberg, the Brussels-West Police zone announced on Monday.

The incident took place on 12 February during an anti-money laundering operation. Judicial officers were inspecting several businesses in Koekelberg when they stopped at one establishment.

Police detained a customer identified as the subject of a European Arrest Warrant. He was taken into custody and transferred to the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office on 13 February.

During the inspection of the same establishment, officers found a plastic bag containing 187 sachets of vasodilator syrup promoting male erectile function concealed behind cardboard boxes near the counter.

Vasodilators are used in aphrodisiac syrup or libido-enhancing syrup, but is illegal, as it contains medical substances that require a medical prescription, as previously reported by The Brussels Times.

These are typically used to treat erectile dysfunction and can bring about side effects such a a drop in blood pressure, heart rhythm disturbances, and persistent erections which could lead to complications such as erectile dysfunction or penile necrosis.

Following the police raid, the Koekelberg shop was sealed off, and its owner was questioned by police as part of the investigation. Police stated that the operation is part of broader efforts to combat money laundering in the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

