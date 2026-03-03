Calm, mild, sunny weather to brighten Tuesday

Illustration picture shows the sun peeping through the clouds during a walk through the Nature Reserve Parkbos Uilenbroek, in Lierde/Zottegem/Herzele, Sunday 02 January 2022. Credit: Belga

The weather on Tuesday will be sunny with occasional scattered clouds, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

Temperatures will range from 12 to 13°C at the coast and in the High Ardennes, reaching up to 17°C in the Campine region. Winds will be light and variable, shifting to a moderate north-easterly direction along the coast.

From Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, the skies will initially remain clear before humid air moving in from the North Sea brings low clouds and fog to the northern half of the country.

Minimum temperatures will drop as low as 0°C in the Ardennes under a clear sky, while in Flanders they will range between 5 and 6°C. Winds will stay light, blowing from the north-east or in variable directions.

On Wednesday morning, the northern half of the country will be blanketed in grey skies, with isolated patches of fog in the south.

The weather will gradually clear, becoming sunny across the entire country. However, the northern regions, particularly Flanders, may see persistent low cloud cover for longer.

Maximum temperatures will vary from 12°C to 16°C depending on sunshine. Winds will generally remain light, coming from the east.