Belgium among countries to host France's nuclear weapons

France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever (L) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on January 6, 2026, prior to the Coalition of the Willing summit on security guarantees for Ukraine. Credit: Belga / AFP

Belgium will take part in France's plan of advanced nuclear deterrence, hosting the French nuclear arsenal, President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever confirmed on Monday evening.

Macron has announced plans to increase the number of warheads in France's arsenal, cooperating with eight other European countries, including Belgium. This means that, under Macron's new nuclear strategy, Belgium would host French nuclear weapons on its territory,

The French president indicated that he is willing to explore a form of "advanced deterrence" that involves closer European involvement.

The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, and Denmark have agreed to participate in this advanced deterrence and will be able to host the French Air Force strategic air forces, at no extra cost, according to De Wever.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) has welcomed Macron's initiative on X, saying Belgium is prepared to "work closely with France on a credible and strengthened deterrent."

According to Macron, the expansion is necessary now that the international architecture for arms control has been completely weakened.

Macron refused to specify a target number of warheads and emphasised that France will no longer communicate the exact size of its nuclear arsenal in the future. "We are currently in a geopolitical fault line full of risks, which justifies a tougher defence model," he stated.

By spreading its troops across the European continent, Paris aims to complicate its opponents' strategic calculations. The cooperation may also lead to joint exercises and "signalling," whereby France demonstrates its nuclear capabilities outside its own borders.

Better European deterrent

According to De Wever, Macron's initiative is an "important step towards a stronger European defence policy."

"We are prepared to respond constructively and to work closely with France on a credible and strengthened deterrent," he said.

This is a needed collaboration that does not require any concrete investments and was discussed and given the green light by the entire Belgian Government last week.

For Belgium, such cooperation would provide extra protection under the French nuclear umbrella. The broad, regionally distributed collaboration also makes that umbrella more credible, according to the Belgian Government.

However, Macron did set a clear limit on this European cooperation: the final decision on the use of nuclear weapons remains unconditionally and exclusively in the hands of the French head of state.

Under no circumstances will there be any shared decision-making, he emphasised.

