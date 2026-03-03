Leading Flemish choreographer dropped over allegations of toxic behaviour

Illustration picture shows, Studio 100 pop up theater and during the third edition of the 'Kastaars!', Flemish media awards, in Puurs, Saturday 08 February 2025. Credit: Belga

The choreographer responsible for major productions for the Flemish company Studio 100 has been removed from K3 Originals shows following at least 16 reports of inappropriate behaviour.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws on Tuesday, most complaints were submitted in recent months.

Current and former dancers, along with members of the production team, shared their experiences with the company’s designated confidant.

A summary dossier accessed by the newspaper highlights how the choreographer, referred to as G., fostered a culture of fear among dancers.

G.’s dancers were hired through his own studio, using budgets provided by Studio 100.

Employees expressed anxiety over falling ill and felt pressured when considering other job opportunities in dance studios. Emotional blackmail was reportedly a recurring issue.

The choreographer had autonomy over how Studio 100’s funds were allocated.

Allegations suggest dancers received only a small portion of these payments, with around ten dancers still involved in his productions despite the complaints.

Related News