No impact on supermarket prices from extreme weather in southern Europe

Illustration picture shows the cashier working at the cash register of a Lidl supermarket in Brussels, Wednesday 14 August 2013. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Extreme weather events have recently affected agricultural regions in the Mediterranean, but food prices in supermarkets have not yet shown significant increases, according to Testachats’ latest study on food inflation.

Typical products from these regions, such as courgettes and aubergines, have seen only modest price rises so far after floods, heavy rains, droughts, and heatwaves recently blighted southern Europe.

Between 15 January and 26 February, aubergine prices increased by just 0.19%, while courgettes saw an average 4.97% rise, driven primarily by organic varieties, the consumer organisation reported.

Overall, food inflation continues to decline. In February, inflation dropped from 3.64% to 2.83%, based on a basket of over 3,000 items sold across six supermarket chains: Albert Heijn, Carrefour, Colruyt, Delhaize, Aldi, and Lidl.

However, certain food categories experienced sharper price hikes last month. Meat prices increased by 9%, with beef soaring by 20%. Fishery products and grocery goods also climbed by 5%.

Despite lower inflation rates, Testachats’ basket of goods remains 32% pricier than in January 2022, when inflation first crossed the 2% threshold. Dark chocolate is up by 86%, milk chocolate by 75%, grey shrimp by 67%, and olive oil by 63% since then.

Conversely, February saw declines in several food categories. Vegetable prices dropped by 2.5%, pet food by 0.8%, and products such as oils, vinegars, and sauces by 0.9%. Specific items, such as cauliflower (-9%), carrots (-7%), tomatoes (-4%), and spaghetti (-4.5%), recorded the largest decreases.

Testachats warned that prolonged pressure on oil prices could trigger another surge in food inflation in the future, according to spokesperson Julie Frère.