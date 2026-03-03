European stock markets open in red again due to Middle East conflict

Smoke billows in the distance from an oil refinery following an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital Tehran on June 17, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

European stock markets opened lower on Tuesday, with Brussels’ BEL20 index falling 1.9% within half an hour of trading, led by a 4.3% drop in Ageas shares.

The Paris stock market opened down 1.2%, Frankfurt fell 1.7%, and London dropped 0.9%.

Earlier in the day, Asian markets also closed with losses. South Korea’s Seoul stock exchange plummeted by over 7%, while Tokyo’s stock market declined by more than 3%.

Rising oil and gas prices, driven by instability in the Middle East, have sparked concerns among investors about economic slowdown and a potential surge in inflation.

Much depends on how long the conflict continues.

Related News