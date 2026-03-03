Lifeless body of young man discovered by railway tracks near Charleroi

Train tracks. Credit: Belga/Ine Gilles

The lifeless body of a young man, born in 2002, was discovered on Tuesday morning along the railway tracks in Gouy-lez-Piéton (Hainaut).

Confirmed by the Charleroi Public Prosecutor’s Office, the discovery was made after a train driver reportedly spotted the body near the tracks.

Emergency services and local police arrived at the scene shortly after the report.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed the identification of the victim shortly after 10 a.m.

Forensic experts are expected to examine the site as part of the investigation. A forensic doctor has also been called in to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.