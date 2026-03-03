Former police officer, 27, convicted for requesting nude photos of children

Credit: Belga

A 27-year-old former police officer and youth coach has been sentenced to two years in prison, with 18 months suspended, for inappropriate behaviour involving children in an athletics club.

The court in Dendermonde found M.V. guilty of requesting nude photos from children.

The case came to light in early 2022, when a 14-year-old victim informed his parents that M.V. had been stalking and threatening him. The parents reported the matter to the police.

M.V. was the boy’s coach at an athletics club in Wichelen, where he trained children between the ages of 11 and 13.

Between November 2020 and February 2022, he exchanged messages with the boy through Snapchat, which escalated into inappropriate conduct.

M.V. asked the boy to become his secret lover, sent pictures in his underwear, requested nude photos, suggested meeting in person, and even offered to "wash his back and arouse him". When the boy rejected him, M.V. resorted to threats.

During the trial, M.V. claimed his actions were not driven by paedophilic tendencies but by "boredom and the thrill".

Prosecutors had sought a four-year prison sentence, highlighting that M.V. had multiple victims, although they did not file civil claims.

Despite being under a court order to avoid contact with minors, M.V. took up roles as a football club photographer and briefly served as an assistant coach for under-13 players during the investigation.

The court sentenced M.V. to two years imprisonment, with 18 months suspended, and issued an €8,000 fine, part of which is conditional.

He is subject to strict conditions, including a ban on alcohol and contact with minors, both in person and online. He is also required to undergo treatment for his psychological issues.

