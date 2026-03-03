First escape game for tackling school bullying opens in Brussels

School playground. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s first escape game focusing on raising awareness about school bullying in Brussels opened on Tuesday.

Named Escape Bullying, the interactive tool is designed to resonate with teenagers’ interests and includes two versions – an immersive physical game in Brussels and an online platform.

Both versions provide expert-approved tools and advice to support young people and their families.

The physical experience begins in a school restroom, where players must discover why 13-year-old Sacha’s belongings ended up in a toilet bowl.

Participants solve puzzles to uncover the dynamics of bullying, identify warning signs, and learn behaviours that can make a positive difference.

The online platform offers families and schools an interactive way to explore the topic. Set in a teenager’s bedroom, players click on various objects to learn how to mitigate or stop bullying. Tasks include responding to messages and recognising harmful behaviours.

According to the organisers, experiencing scenarios firsthand fosters deeper understanding than theoretical explanations. The hands-on approach encourages players to adopt effective reflexes for identifying and addressing bullying.

The game will be available to the public starting Monday, 9 March, and will run until the end of 2026. It is organised by insurance company Axa Assurances.

