Belgium in Brief: All news is local

Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah (left), Mariam Mizaty (middle), traces of dismantled rockets. Credit: Mariam Mizaty/Wikimedia

Anyone with a modicum of interest in the world around them will be watching and waiting to see how the situation in the Middle East unfolds.

After the US and Israel launched a massive and ongoing attack against Iran over the weekend, the Iranian regime responded with a series of missile and drone strikes across the region.

Around 26,000 Belgians, including dual nationals, are currently in countries affected by the conflict.

Dubai – long seen as a safe haven in a troubled region – was targeted by Iran, shaking its large community of expats, and shattering the belief held by some residents that they were "not exposed to geopolitics" in the city.

Earlier this week, Brussels Times Political Editor Maïthé Chini spoke to a Belgian woman who was caught up in the attacks in Dubai.

Mariam Mizaty, 31, moved from Brussels to Dubai in 2024. On Saturday, she was walking her dog when the first strikes hit the city. In her chat with Maïthé, Mariam described panic-buying, disinformation and the "eerie atmosphere" in Dubai as the attacks unfolded. Read the report here.

Closer to home, reporter Rita Alves highlights a worrying trend: the increase in sexual exploitation of children in Belgium. Last year, the Brussels-based child protection agency, Child Focus, opened 151 new cases related to the exploitation of minors in prostitution, a 60% increase compared to 2024.

As Rita reports, Belgium is now stepping up its efforts to tackle the trafficking of children.

For altogether lighter reading, you might wish to check out our gig guide, in which regular Brussels Times contributor Simon Taylor looks at the best gigs and concerts in Brussels this month.

