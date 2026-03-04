Belgian suspected of murdering retired couple in France

Mont de Marsan in France. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A man suspected of murdering a Belgian couple in south-west France last November has been charged with murder and remanded in custody, according to local prosecutors in Mont-de-Marsan.

The suspect, a 54-year-old Belgian and neighbour of the victims, owned their property and had attempted suicide on the day of the incident.

He was detained on Monday after being discharged from the hospital. He was additionally charged with "severe abuse or cruelty against an animal," stated Alexa Dubourg, prosecutor in Mont-de-Marsan.

The victims, a 75-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, were found dead alongside their dog, all shot, on 6 November at their secluded forest home in Retjons, near Mont-de-Marsan.

The incident stemmed from a neighbour dispute, initial investigations revealed.

Local residents told the newspaper Sud-Ouest that the couple, who had moved to the area a few years ago, were reclusive and had ongoing tensions with the suspect, particularly over his dogs.

