Belgium to set up sexual abuse victims fund with help of church

Bart Deschacht, activist against abuse in the church, holds a protest action at the Sint-Salvatorskathedraal cathedral in Brugge, on the occasion of the papal visit to Belgium on Saturday 28 September 2024. Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, is visiting Belgium from 26 to 29 of September, to celebrate the 600th anniversary of the KU Leuven and UCLouvain universities. BELGA PHOTO MAAIKE TIJSSENS

Belgian Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden plans to establish a victim support fund for survivors of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.

She revealed this initiative on Wednesday via social media, following a meeting with abuse victims and representatives of the Catholic Church.

The Church is expected to contribute to the fund as well.

The minister is working on the necessary legal framework for the fund’s creation. Independent experts will be appointed to determine the compensation amounts.

According to Verlinden, a member of the CD&V party, the matter is urgent and will be discussed within the government as soon as possible.

