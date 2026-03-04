Ambulance driver in Liège jailed for raping two patients in need of care

Illustration of an ambulance at the hospital CHC Montlegia in Liege, Friday 23 October 2020. Credit: Belga

A 42-year-old paramedic from Liège was sentenced to five years in prison with a two-year suspended sentence on Wednesday for raping and sexually assaulting two patients.

The assaults occurred while the paramedic was transporting the victims in his ambulance.

The first incident took place on 5 May 2024, during the transport of a patient between Liège and Herstal. The woman, who had consumed alcohol along with her cancer treatment medication, claimed she was raped by the paramedic.

The second incident occurred on 1 February 2025 and involved an 18-year-old girl who was intoxicated and had attempted suicide.

She reported being raped in the ambulance and later sexually assaulted in the hospital toilets. An on-duty nurse caught the paramedic in the act during this incident.

During the investigation, the paramedic initially confessed to the crimes but later withdrew his admission and requested acquittal at his hearing.

The court found him guilty and imposed a five-year prison sentence, two years of which were suspended.

Those in need of a listening ear or with any questions about suicide can contact the Suicide Line anonymously on the toll-free number 1813 or at www.zelfmoord1813.be in Dutch, at 0800 32 123 in French, or at 02 648 40 14 in English.

