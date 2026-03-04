Belgium in Brief: Waylaid plans

Credit: Belga

Hi, goeiemiddag, bonjour!

We are back today with your daily dose of Belgian news, handpicked by me, Maïthé Chini, on this warm-ish Wednesday in Brussels.

With all eyes on the continuing turmoil in Iran and the Middle East, the Belgian capital seems to be relatively quiet. Maybe everyone is out enjoying a nice fruity drink on a sunny terrace?

Unfortunately, the nice weather is no reason to push aside all-important tasks – especially for Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA). He narrowly managed to avoid the collapse of his government over the multi-annual budget plan last autumn, but it seems like the country's dire finances are not done with him yet.

Belgium's figures watchdog, the Court of Audit, published a report doubting the expected returns from a number of the measures De Wever and his government announced.

Specifically, they fear that the reform to the unemployment benefits, the fight against fraud, and the activation of the long-term sick may not yield the amount of money the government is hoping for. You can read all about it here.

Elsewhere on our homepage, women who regularly use ride-hailing apps to get around the city now have a new option available to them: a new women-for-women service is being launched in the capital, allowing women riders to request a trip exclusively with drivers of the same gender.

For now, the service will only be available for pre-scheduled trips, but the aim is to expand it to all rides in future. Find out more here.

Those looking for a fun way to travel a bit further afield than Brussels this year will have to wait until after summer. European Sleeper pushed back the opening of its new night train route to Milan until September.

Initially planned for mid-June, the launch has been delayed due to track works in Germany and the certification process for Switzerland (a new country in its network). More information here.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Catch you later!

Maïthé Chini

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Belgium's focus on complying with the European spending standard "will not be sufficient to guarantee the sustainability of public finances in the medium term." Read more.

A retired coastguard said he was concerned about the health risks for those attempting longer journeys from Belgium. Read more.

Belgium confirmed that no canopy had been ordered for the "new" Schuman roundabout due to the additional cost of €13 million. Read more.

Ride sharing apps like Bolt and Uber have faced criticism in the past for not doing enough to protect women drivers and riders from unwanted sexual advances. Read more.

Half a dozen Belgians stranded in Oman were able to return home on Tuesday evening with the help of the Netherlands. Read more.

The child is approximately five years old and was hit by a TEC bus near Porte de Hal. Read more.

Bad news for travellers who were planning to take the night train across Europe this summer. Read more.