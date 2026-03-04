Belgium rules out military support for US-Israel war on Iran

Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken during a session of the chamber commission of Defence at the Federal Parliament, in Brussels, Wednesday 04 March 2026. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) has ruled out the possibility that Belgium would provide military support to Israel and the United States in their war against Iran.

"We are not going to do that," Francken said in the House committee on Wednesday.

The minister distanced himself from the current military campaign by Washington and Tel Aviv, which he described as "against international law."

While Belgium has expressed willingness to help with Europe's defensive operations if requested, taking part in offensive operations would therefore be a different matter.

The committee agreed earlier in the day to an exchange of views on the conflict initiated by the United States and Israel against Iran. Francken was questioned about remarks he had made on Tuesday, when he said Belgium was preparing to provide military support in the region.

Defence Minister confirmed that Belgium would be prepared to act if a request came from countries such as Jordan or the United Arab Emirates, "in line with international law." He stressed that this would apply, as they were attacked by Iran. As an EU member, Belgium would also be obliged to assist Cyprus.

In the committee, the minister aligned himself with the government's position that the American and Israeli attacks violate international law, while arguing they are "justified for global security."

As a small EU Member State, Belgium has a strong interest in upholding international law, he added.

