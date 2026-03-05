National strike: Charleroi Airport cancels all flights on 12 March

Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) has announced it will not be able to operate any flights on Thursday, 12 March, it announced on Thursday.

This is due to the national strike and demonstration against the Federal Government's reforms and public spending cuts.

"Due to the national demonstration planned for Thursday, March 12, and the lack of personnel present to ensure operations in complete safety, Charleroi Airport will not be able to operate flights scheduled for departure and arrival," it said in a statement.

A Charleroi Airport spokesperson had previously told The Brussels Times that the airport would communicate the strike's impact on its flight operations on Thursday.

Passengers who were scheduled to fly via Charleroi on 12 March will be contacted by their airline in the coming days, no later than Tuesday 10 March, to make a new booking or request a refund.

"We regret the impact of this national strike on our passengers' travel plans and apologise for any inconvenience caused," the airport added.

On Wednesday, Brussels Airport also cancelled all departing flights on 12 March. Some cancellations of arriving flights are possible due to the expected disruption to its operations, according to a statement.

For more information about the strike on Thursday 12 March.

