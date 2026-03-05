Belgium in Brief: You may not be interested in war, but...

Katie Westwood here, steadfastly guiding you through the complexities and idiosyncrasies of Belgian news.

Today, I was reminded of a truism often attributed to Trotsky: “You may not be interested in war, but war is interested in you.”

Here in Brussels, while we are surrounded by the trappings of political and military power, we are mercifully detached from the terrible daily reality of kinetic conflict. These days, though, geopolitics does not tread lightly on our lives. As is the case with the war in Ukraine, the war in the Middle East will inevitably impact each and every one of us.

One obvious example of this is through energy prices. Brussels Times Political Editor Maïthé Chini has examined the likely impact of the war on energy bills here in Belgium. For European consumers, she writes, the ongoing conflict could lead to an increase in the prices of fuel, heating oil, electricity and gas.

Staying with geopolitics, reporter Eva Hilinski has written a fascinating piece analysing how Belgium decided to get tough on Russia’s so-called ‘shadow fleet’. After a Russian oil tanker with a false flag was identified sailing through Belgian waters, Belgian authorities slapped a €10 million fine on the owner. Read Eva’s article here.

To demonstrate the breadth of reporting at The Brussels Times, I also wanted to highlight another piece by Maïthé – this time on public lavatories in Brussels.

I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve had to beg or bribe a café owner in central Brussels to allow me to use their loo. I can only imagine how stressful it must be for people with reduced mobility or illnesses which require frequent trips to the toilet. On the rare occasion I’ve managed to find a public convenience, I’ve been less than impressed by the hygiene standards.

But help is at hand! As Maïthé reports, not one, not two, but three new self-cleaning public toilets have been installed in the city centre. It’s a good start – and hopefully a sign of sweet-smelling things to come. There are zero excuses now for public urination in the city centre.

Oh, and a reminder that there will be four days of strikes next week in Belgium. Reporter Rita Alves has written a comprehensive overview of everything you need to know.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

