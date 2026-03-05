Child hit by bus in Brussels has hip and pelvis partly removed

Porte de Hal metro station in Brussels. Credit: Ingrid Morales / The Brussels Times

The 7-year-old child who was hit by a bus on Tuesday afternoon is still in critical condition, with the child reportedly having had part of his hip and pelvis removed.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed the child's condition on Thursday, confirming a report by Sudinfo and Bruzz.

"On Tuesday, 3 March at around 5:20 pm, a traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Avenue de la Porte de Hal and Rue d'Angleterre in Saint-Gilles," the Public Prosecutor's Office said.

"The accident involved a 7-year-old child and a bus. The child was seriously injured and is in critical condition. He received first aid at the scene before being transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition."

The Public Prosecutor's Office added that the bus driver from the Walloon transport company TEC was given a breathalyser test and a saliva test, both of which came back negative. The police victim support service was called in to assist those involved.

A report in Dutch-speaking Brussels media, Bruzz, stated the young child had parts of his hip and pelvis surgically removed, with the child currently in a medically induced coma.

The family was holding a fundraiser in the Place Marie Janson in Saint-Gilles to pay for the child's medical bills from 16:00 on Thursday, with the help of the Shekina Project, a non-profit for the Brazilian community

The Public Prosecutor's Office also reported on another accident involving a bus and an electric scooter, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon near Place Rogier, leaving one person seriously injured. The victim is no longer in a life-threatening condition.

"On Tuesday 3 March at around 12.15 pm, a traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Rue du Progrès and Boulevard du Jardin Botanique in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode," said the Public Prosecutor's Office. The driver of the scooter, a 21-year-old man, was taken to hospital and is now out of danger.

The driver of the De Lijn bus was also given a breathalyser and saliva test, which proved negative.

In both cases, the Public Prosecutor's Office was informed and appointed a traffic expert. Both investigations are ongoing in order to determine the exact circumstances of the accidents.

