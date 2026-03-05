Ghent University under fire for appointing US philosopher with ties to 'scientific racism'

The University of Ghent (UGent) is facing criticism over its appointment of American philosopher Nathan Cofnas as a postdoctoral researcher.

Cofnas will collaborate with the Department of Philosophy and Moral Sciences on a project led by Professor Bouke de Vries. The research focuses on how liberal societies should address an increasing number of non-liberal citizens.

Concerns have been raised about Cofnas due to his association with controversial "race science", also known as the widely-discredited scientific racism.

In a blog post from 2024, he claimed that black people were, on average, less intelligent than white people. Such statements have alarmed some academics within the department.

The term "race science" refers to theories that suggest biological human races exist with inherent differences in traits like intelligence or behaviour. Most modern scientists view these ideas as pseudoscientific.

Cofnas identifies himself as a "philosopher of biology" and advocates for what he calls "race realism," asserting that meaningful biological differences exist between population groups. Critics argue these theories lack credible scientific support and have historically been used to justify racism and eugenics.

Cofnas previously worked at the University of Cambridge, where Emmanuel College ended its association with him in 2024. This decision followed a blog post deemed inconsistent with the college's principles of diversity and inclusion.

In Ghent, Cofnas is replacing philosopher Maarten Boudry, whose term ended last year. Department chair Erik Weber indicated that Cofnas's start date depends on his visa approval.

UGent has defended its decision, stating that Cofnas was selected through a "procedurally correct" process that evaluated candidates based on qualifications like publications and expertise.

While the university acknowledges that Cofnas's remarks are offensive to many, it maintains they do not violate legal standards or the institution's ethical code.

The university reaffirmed its commitment to rejecting discrimination, upholding pluralism and human rights, and fostering an inclusive academic environment.

