‘Chinese Starbucks’ where you can buy a €1 coffee is coming to Brussels

A Cotti Coffee store in Nantong, China. Credit: Cotti Coffee

Cotti Coffee, a Chinese coffee chain known for its affordable drinks, is coming to Belgium, with six stores set to open here in the next two months.

According to l’Echo, two of the stores will open in Brussels, with the first in the EU quarter at the foot of the Berlaymont building, and the second in central Brussels near the Grand Place. The chain will also open two branches in Antwerp, one in Ghent and another in Namur.

A representative of Cotti Coffee told l’Echo: “This is just the first step. The chain has big ambitions and plans to expand its network throughout Belgium."

The chain, dubbed the ‘Chinese Starbucks’, has enjoyed an explosion in popularity since opening its first store in August 2022. It is now one of the three biggest coffee chains in the world, with stores in the UK, Italy, France and the Netherlands.

L’Echo says the chain is known for its “aggressive pricing” strategy, offering significantly lower prices than its competitors and enticing customers with promotions offered through an app.

Prices for hot drinks in the Brussels stores will range from €0.99 to €4, Bruzz reports.

Cotti Coffee was founded by two former employees of Luckin Coffee, China’s biggest coffee chain. China has now overtaken the US as the country with the most branded coffee shops in the world.

Related News