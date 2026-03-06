Flanders gets a medical crisis centre for emergencies

An illustrative image of a medical room in a healthcare centre. Belga / Timon Ramboer

Flanders has decided to establish a medical crisis centre to assist the population during health emergencies.

Initially, the centre will consist of 100 volunteer healthcare workers and will later expand with support from the Red Cross of Flanders.

The Flemish government aims to create a pool of healthcare professionals who can be swiftly deployed during crises, such as outbreaks of contagious diseases, rapid vaccination campaigns for vulnerable groups, the dissemination of health information to prevent the spread, and maintaining continuity of care in emergencies.

In the first year, the government plans to recruit 100 volunteers, including 80 nurses and 20 doctors, who will be ready for deployment within 48 hours. Following an evaluation, this reserve is expected to grow to 300 volunteers.

A budget of €250,000 has been allocated for the centre's first year of operation.