Reclusive Belgian princess breaks 19-year silence with handwritten letter

After nearly two decades out of the public eye, Princess Marie‑Christine of Belgium has resurfaced with a handwritten letter sent to the French weekly Point de Vue.

As reported by VRT, the daughter of King Leopold III and half-sister of King Albert II says she now lives a quiet, almost reclusive life in the United States.

A simple life

“My life is very simple,” the 75-year-old princess wrote in the short note, describing her retirement in Sequim in the state of Washington. The small town near the Canadian border, known for its lavender fields, has around 8,000 inhabitants.

The letter came as a surprise to journalists at Point de Vue, who had long tried to reach the princess. The envelope bore a crown and the initials “H.R.H.” above the words “Princess Marie-Christine of Belgium”.

The princess – known as Daphne to friends – has rarely spoken publicly. Her last interview dates back to 2007, and she published her memoir The Rupture in 2004. In the book, she alleged that she had been raped by a cousin when she was young and that the incident was covered up by her mother, Princess Lilian of Réthy, to avoid scandal.

'I feel involved'

In her recent letter, she alludes to that trauma again. “With the Epstein Files and the #MeToo movement in the news, I feel involved,” she writes.

According to VRT News, the princess has not set foot in Belgium for more than 40 years and lives largely out of the public spotlight in the US. She reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm in the past and spent years volunteering at an animal centre caring for birds of prey.

Despite her long absence from Belgium, Marie-Christine still appears attached to her origins. However, she does not mention the Belgian royal family in her letter.

Attempts by King Albert II to discreetly re-establish contact with his half-sister in recent years have reportedly been unsuccessful. The royal palace declined to comment, saying it concerns the king’s private life.

Her sister, Princess Marie‑Esmeralda of Belgium, also appears to have lost contact with her. In a 2019 interview with VRT News, Esmeralda said Marie-Christine had chosen to distance herself from the family. “She has a different view of things. Life changes. It’s sad, but it’s her decision,” she said.

