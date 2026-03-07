Hazy skies over Brussels are challenging the sun

Credit: AFP / Belga

Saturday morning is set to begin under grey skies, followed by a haze in the afternoon.

Low clouds and fog will dominate in the west and central parts of the country at dawn. Meanwhile, the east will see fewer clouds, though a layer of Saharan dust will linger in the atmosphere. A yellow warning for fog, issued by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI), applies to Flanders and central regions until 11:00.

By late morning, the fog and clouds are expected to lift in affected areas, giving way to a uniform milky sky across the country.

Temperatures will range from 11°C at the coast to 16°C in the East Cantons, with plains reaching 17°C and occasionally 18°C. The wind will remain light to moderate, particularly along the coast in the morning.

In the evening, skies will remain lightly cloudy, though likely still hazy. Overnight, low clouds and poor visibility are expected again north of the Sambre-Meuse valley. Minimum temperatures will range from 1°C to 8°C in High Belgium, potentially dipping below freezing in some valleys, while plains will see lows of 4°C to 8°C.

