Flanders launches app to quickly find placement for foster children

Flanders has launched an app to quickly connect with potential foster families in urgent situations where a child needs placement.

In crisis situations, care workers often need to find a suitable home for a child or young person within a very short time frame. Previously, this process relied on informal networks and Facebook groups.

The new app enables foster care services to send out urgent calls to potential foster families, improving response times. It also allows cross-province communication, which was not possible before.

Through the app, foster families receive a brief and anonymised description of the situation, including the child’s age, region, language, and a short explanation. Based on this information, families can indicate whether they are available to provide care.

Minister of Welfare Caroline Gennez highlighted the importance of supporting foster families. “Community initiatives through social media to find emergency placements for children have been valuable, but they lack structure. This platform aims to enhance the process and ensure care workers can quickly find a safe and nurturing environment for children in need. Foster parents often go above and beyond to help a child in crisis, and it is our responsibility to support their efforts.”

