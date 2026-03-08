Sunshine and clouds battle over Sunday

Credit: AFP / Belga

Belgium will enjoy a sunny Sunday after morning fog and low clouds dissipate, with temperatures reaching up to 18°C.

Low clouds will dominate the east in the morning, while dense fog cloaks the north and west of the country. The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a yellow warning until 11:00 for Flanders, Brussels, Walloon Brabant and Hainaut, as visibility may drop to less than 100 metres in some areas.

As the day progresses, sunshine will return, though high clouds might linger in some regions. At the coast, clouds are expected to gather again towards the evening.

Temperatures will rise to around 11°C at the coast and up to 18°C in other areas, with light winds, occasionally moderate near the sea.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, with some fog potentially reappearing in the western parts of the Scheldt area. Temperatures will range from -2°C to 7°C, accompanied by light winds.

