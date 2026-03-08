Former French PM proposes a UN system of reparation for unsanctioned wars

Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin attends a tribute ceremony to French politician and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, on July 5, 2017. Credit: AFP / Belga

Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin has called for a United Nations mechanism to compel countries responsible for “illegal” wars to pay financial reparations.

Speaking on French channel BFMTV on Sunday, de Villepin proposed introducing a principle of reparations through a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly, citing the inability of the Security Council to take action.

He argued that countries undertaking illegitimate interventions should bear the cost of rebuilding what they had destroyed, stating, “You destroy, you repair.” He specifically criticised decisions made by former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, insisting such actions must have “tangible consequences.”

De Villepin, who famously opposed the US-led war in Iraq during his tenure as France’s foreign minister in 2003, also called for sanctions against Israel over its expanded offensive in Lebanon following Hezbollah’s attacks.

“There are possible economic sanctions, and there are possible political sanctions,” he said, while acknowledging that responsibility also lies with the Lebanese government and Hezbollah.

The ex-premier, who is reportedly preparing a bid for the French presidency in 2027, criticised France’s lack of efforts to galvanise European Union support regarding the Lebanese crisis and the broader Middle Eastern conflict.

“France is missing a crucial opportunity, missing history,” he stated, praising Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for “saving Europe’s honour” by refusing to allow US forces to use Spanish bases to attack Iran.

De Villepin, renowned for his sharp rhetoric, has gained prominence in France’s political landscape following public condemnations of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s military actions in Gaza.

Last year, he accused Netanyahu’s government of pursuing a plan to depopulate Gaza. Speaking on Franceinfo radio, he described it as “the reoccupation of Gaza followed by deportation,” alleging it amounted to “ethnic cleansing” and territorial purging.

