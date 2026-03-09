Repair of sinkhole in Anderlecht not yet in sight

Square Lemmens in Anderlecht Brussels, Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

A sinkhole on the Avenue Venizelos in the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht remains unsealed, with no clear timeline for repairs, public water utility service Vivaqua said on Monday.

A sinkhole appeared on Sunday morning. Anderlecht Mayor Fabrice Cumps (PS) confirmed this on Sunday, following earlier reports by Bruzz.

The sinkhole was caused by a leak in the connection to the water distribution network of a building on the street. This led to water escaping underground, which eventually resulted in the sinkhole, explained Vivaqua spokesperson Saar Vanderplaetsen.

Vivaqua teams fixed the water leak on Sunday, but also discovered sand, mud, and silt had entered the sewer system during the repairs.

Crews will return multiple times in the coming days to address the issue. Initially, the sewer system will be flushed to clear the debris. After this, a robot camera will be used to inspect the sewer for potential damage and further assess its condition.

For these reasons, the street remains closed for now. The inspection is expected to take place in the coming days, according to Vanderplaetsen.

The disruption is expected to last approximately two weeks.

