STIB adds 36 electric buses to four routes in Brussels

Illustrative image of buses in Brussels. Credit: STIB/MIVB

The Brussels public transport company, STIB/MIVB, has purchased 36 new electric buses that will soon operate on lines 47, 56, 58, and 83 without requiring charging during journeys, the company announced on Monday.

The first of these buses has been in service since late January, while the remaining vehicles are expected to be operational by the end of March.

STIB will also introduce 14 articulated electric buses this year, which will operate on lines 46, 53, 87, and 89. These buses will use charging stations located at Pannenhuis and Westland-Moortebeek during daytime hours.

The new vehicles will increase STIB's fleet of quiet, zero-emission buses to over 140, a fleet that has already covered more than 8 million kilometres. According to STIB, this has resulted in reduced emissions of over 9,000 tonnes of CO2, based on Belgium's specific CO2 emission factor for electricity.

These acquisitions align with plans for the complete electrification of Brussels' bus fleet and public transport system. Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen) emphasised the benefits of the new buses, which offer quieter operations and no exhaust emissions. She added that the investment improves neighbourhoods' liveability and provides greater comfort for passengers and nearby residents alike.

