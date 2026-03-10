Brussels pro-Francophone centrist party calls to intervene amid gas and oil price rise

Prime Minister Bart De Wever and DeFI's Francois De Smet pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Thursday 12 June 2025. Credit: Belga

DéFI has urged the government to protect households and businesses from rising oil and gas prices without waiting for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The party proposed two immediate measures in a statement on Tuesday: cancelling the planned increase in gas excise duties on 1 April and activating the reverse ratchet mechanism, which lowers fuel excise duties when prices rise.

MP François De Smet announced an amendment to block the gas excise increase, describing it as an “absurdity.”

Other opposition groups are also calling for action. The PS party has presented a proposal to freeze the current prices of gas, heating oil, petrol, and diesel.

Last Thursday in Parliament, Finance Minister Jan Jambon said the situation is being monitored but cautioned against rushing decisions, stating, “Panic football is not good policy.”

Related News