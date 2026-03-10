Only 100 bloggers get Belgian 'influencer certificate' following initiative's launch

Credit: Canva

Since October, Belgian influencers have been able to obtain a certification recognising their adherence to advertising and transparency rules.

In five months, 100 of Belgium’s known 6,000 influencers have earned the “influencer certificate,” launched by the Council of Advertising and the Influencer Marketing Alliance.

The certification aims to promote professionalism and transparency in an influencer market worth over €22 billion globally.

Influencers must complete training covering advertising laws, transparency standards, special advertising rules, and social responsibility on social media.

To qualify, participants must score at least 70% in the exam and commit to consistently following these rules in daily practice.

The certification is valid for one year and must be renewed annually.

The advertising sector, including organisations such as JEP, Feweb, UBA, ACC, BAM, and UMA, supports the initiative.

Certified influencers agree to have their social media posts monitored by JEP, which offers guidance in cases of non-compliance.

Persistent rule violations can lead to temporary or permanent removal from certification, and in exceptional cases, further review.

Several major brands back the initiative, pledging to work only with certified influencers.

