Junction redesign: Traffic lights to be installed on Brussels airport route

Temporary traffic lights will be installed this weekend at the junction of the Brussels Ring (R0) and the A201, the route to Brussels Airport and Evere, according to a statement by De Werkvennootschap on Tuesday.

The lights will apply to some movements between the R0 and the A201, but right-turning traffic will remain unaffected. De Werkvennootschap advises drivers to stay alert as priority rules and traffic flow timings may differ from usual.

These temporary lights are a preview of the junction’s future design. The former arrangement of flyovers and loops is being transformed into a Single Point Interchange, where all traffic will meet at a central intersection above the Brussels Ring. Smart traffic lights will manage the flow, aiming to create clearer logic and fewer conflict points for drivers.

Starting Friday evening at 22:00, modifications will also be made to the current connections at the junction. Traffic coming from the R0 Inner Ring towards Brussels Airport will need to detour briefly via the Henneaulaan interchange during the construction work. Short disruptions may occur on-site.

Work on the junction has been ongoing for one and a half years and is projected to be completed by summer 2027, with the Single Point Interchange fully operational by then.

