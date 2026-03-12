National strike: Latest updates as Belgium is hit by disruptions

Services across Belgium will be disrupted today as thousands take to the streets of the capital for a national demonstration to denounce austerity measures and reforms by the Federal Government.

The action was organised by the Belgian trade unions CSC/ACV, FGTB-ABVV, and CGSLB/ACLVB. While not a general strike, all union members joining the demonstration in Brussels are covered by strike pay. The demonstration follows three days of train disruptions in the country, as part of a railway strike called by unions of the rail sector.

Demonstrators will gather by Brussels-North Station around 10:00. From 11:30, they are set to make their way towards Brussels-Midi. The demonstration is expected to end around 15:00.

Among their list of demands, protesters are calling for job security, better working conditions, more space for "genuine labour negotiations", and improved pension schemes.

Several disruptions were announced ahead of the demonstration, including major disruptions to Brussels' public transport and flights.

The Brussels Times will be covering the latest updates as the national demonstration unfolds.

Key updates:

Only 2 metros running in Brussels

Trains to run as planned

Traffic disruptions expected until 15:00

[06:41] - Bd du Jardin Botanique closed to traffic

Boulevard du Jardin Botanique is closed to traffic heading towards Midi at the junction with Rue Gineste, warned Brussels Mobility shortly after 06:30.

[06:23] - Over half of arriving flights cancelled in Zaventem

Around 42,500 people are affected by cancelled flights at Brussels Airport today, a spokesperson told Belga News Agency.

The airport in Zaventem cancelled all departing flights ahead of the national demonstration, warning last week of possible impact on arriving flights.

Only 96 flights will arrive at the airport today, with 131 arriving flights cancelled.

[06:03] - Only two metros in Brussels

Only metro lines 1 and 5 are currently running in the Belgian capital, the Brussels operator, STIB/MIVB, confirmed this morning.

Tram lines 4, 7, 8, 10, 82, and 92 are also running.

The operational bus lines are 12 (serving all stops), 14, 36, 46, 53, 59, 71, 73, 87 (extended from Simonis to Étangs Noirs) and 95.

Passengers should expect reduced frequencies of the transport services.

[05:34] - Trains expected to run as planned

The national railway operator SNCB/NMBS does not expect disruptions to its services today.

A spokesperson for the high-speed Eurostar trains confirmed its international services will not be impacted by the demonstration.

[05:28] - Police advise to avoid Brussels by car

Traffic disruptions are expected in the capital between 10:00 and 15:00, particularly along the route of the demonstration.

Parking along Boulevard Roi Albert II is prohibited today.

[05:23] - Residents urged to leave rubbish bags out

Brussels residents should follow the rubbish bin bag collection schedule as usual. This can be found online here.

Bin bags that are not picked up today due to disruptions will be collected during catch-up rounds from Friday.

[05:21] - Live blog opens

Good morning from The Brussels Times newsroom!

Rita Alves here, caffeinated and ready to take you through the latest developments as the day of union-backed action unfolds.

My colleague, Maïthé Chini, will be reporting from the ground in Brussels.

If you're joining the national demonstration or are impacted by it, share your pictures and story with The Brussels Times

