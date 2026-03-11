Belgium in Brief: Down the drain

Credit: Belga

On our homepage, we have a very interesting story about Belgium's wastewaters and what they reveal about people's drug habits. For the first time, Belgium's public health institute Sciensano carried out a large-scale monitoring of drugs in the country's sewage last year.

What they found, mainly, is that people in Belgium use a lot of different drugs: from cocaine and meth to ketamine, cannabis and ecstasy – it's all in the water.

Our reporter Anas El Baye took a look at what's in the sewers, and painted a clear picture of Belgium's drug scene, from nightlife highs to weekday dependency.

Elsewhere, our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo took a look at YouTube, and how its homepage video recommendation system may be breaching EU law; Brussels-based NGO European Digital Rights Initiative (EDRi) filed a new complaint against Google Ireland with the Belgian telecom regulator (BIPT).

The organisation alleges that YouTube's design of its video recommendation system on users' homepage is intentionally designed to benefit the company over the user. Ugo tells you all about it.

And lastly, in case you missed it: services across Belgium will be disrupted due to the general strike on Thursday. You can find everything we know about the disruptions here.

Russia offered oil and gas supplies to Europe, in exchange for "long-term" contracts and no political pressure on Moscow. Read more.

"The attack on the synagogue in Liège confirms that it is no longer just antisemitic speech that has been unleashed, but antisemitic acts as well." Read more.

Brussels City mayor Philippe Close (PS) announced a joint security sector summer campaign to hunt down money laundering venues. Read more.

New European sleeper train connecting Paris and Berlin will be able to pick up Belgian passengers from Wallonia on the board. Read more.

Belgian firms are tightening remote work policies, with one in six now mandating four office days a week despite employee preferences. Read more.