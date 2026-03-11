Stabbing in Belgium-Luxembourg border ends in arrest

Illustrative image of a police officer. Credit: Belga

A suspect has been arrested in Luxembourg in connection with a knife attack in Athus last Saturday.

The Luxembourg public prosecutor’s office confirmed the arrest on Wednesday. The suspect was detained on Tuesday in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The incident occurred on 7 March and is being investigated as an attempted murder. The suspect’s extradition to the Belgian judicial authorities is underway.

A European arrest warrant was issued against the individual by the investigating judge. Authorities highlighted the strong cooperation between Luxembourg officials and the South Luxembourg police.

The arrest followed the discovery of a critically injured man in the streets of Athus late on Saturday morning. The 34-year-old victim had suffered multiple knife wounds and was urgently hospitalised.

