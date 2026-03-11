Actions by pilots hamper shipping to Ghent

Port of Ghent. Credit: Belga

Maritime traffic to Ghent in North Sea Port continues to face disruptions, due to an industrial action by Flemish pilots.

Five ships are currently waiting at sea to enter the port via the Ghent-Terneuzen Canal, while another five are stuck at dock, unable to depart.

Operations resumed on Wednesday morning at the Maritime Services and Coast Agency’s traffic control centre in Zeebrugge, following a court order, as well as at the ‘Wandelaar’ pilot station.

However, some Flemish pilots are still taking part in the action, preventing them from being deployed for vessels arriving at or departing from Ghent.

The Dutch section of the port, including locations such as Vlissingen and Braakmanhaven, remains unaffected, as Dutch pilots are managing traffic there.

North Sea Port has warned that prolonged actions could intensify pressure on the supply chains of businesses and industries in the Ghent port area.