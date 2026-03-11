Walloon legislators say yes to enhanced litter legislation

The Walloon Parliament in Namur. © Belga / Bruno Fahy

Wallonia's legislators on Wednesday approved a draft decree on the implementation of an agreement between Belgium’s three regions on extended producer responsibility (EPR) for specific types of waste and litter.

The agreement, signed on 9 February 2026 by Wallonia, Flanders, and Brussels/Capital Region, aims to harmonise Belgian rules on extended producer responsibility.

It covers products that contribute to litter, such as single-use plastics, aluminium cans, cigarette packaging and filters, wet wipes, balloons, chewing gum, and cigarettes.

Under the decree, producers will bear the cost of cleaning up the litter. Funds will also be structurally allocated to support municipalities in maintaining public cleanliness.

Wallonia expects an annual contribution of €35.45 million, initially starting at half that amount in 2026. Flanders anticipates €71.5 million annually, with €61 million to be designated for local authorities.

The agreement aligns with the EU Directive on Single-Use Plastics (SUP) and allows for a gradual expansion of extended producer responsibility to new waste streams, including furniture, textiles, and disposable nappies.