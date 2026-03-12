Brussels Pride announces 30th edition date

People take part in the LGBTQ+ Pride in Brussels on May 17, 2025. Credit: AFP / Belga

The Brussels Pride march will take place on Saturday, 16 May 2026, marking its 30th edition, announced Visit.Brussels on Thursday.

Approximately 200,000 people are expected to attend the event in the streets of the capital, which aims to amplify the voices of the LGBTQ+ community.

The theme for this year’s Pride is “when times get darker, we shine brighter,” established by RainbowHouse Brussels, a hub for various LGBTQ+ associations speaking French and Dutch.

Organisers explained the choice of theme as a response to the rising tide of sexist and anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech online, driven by groups opposed to gender equality and viewing sexual and gender diversity as a threat. “When flags disappear and hatred becomes politicised, the community responds with visibility, solidarity, and resistance,” they said.

The march will take place in the city centre, featuring performances by LGBTQ+ artists.

The event aims to be inclusive and welcoming to all, with a Safer Zone available for attendees. This designated space will provide an area to take a break, receive medical assistance if needed, and report inappropriate or offensive behaviour related to gender or identity, according to Visit.Brussels.

