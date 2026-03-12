Conditional release for home nurse Stefanie Sander

RIZIV.INAMI headquarters

A Ghent court has decided that Stefanie Sander, a home nurse accused of social fraud, will no longer remain under electronic monitoring and will be released under conditions.

Two weeks ago, the court in Bruges had already ruled that Sander, a municipal councillor for Vlaams Belang, no longer needed to wear an electronic ankle bracelet, but the Labour Auditor’s Office appealed that decision.

The case is linked to an investigation conducted by the West Flanders Division of the Labour Auditor’s Office into social fraud by self-employed home nurses. A judicial operation led by a Bruges investigating judge on 17 November involved multiple raids.

The West Flanders Federal Judicial Police, together with Federal Institute for Health Insurance (RIZIV) inspection services, conducted several house searches around Houthulst as part of this operation.

Stefanie Sander, aged 42, her mother, her partner, and an employee were detained during the raids. Authorities seized 11 luxury cars, six expensive motorcycles, luxury goods, real estate, and cash.

Sander and her partner were brought before the investigating judge, who decided to detain the Vlaams Belang councillor on suspicions of social fraud while her partner was conditionally released.

The Labour Auditor’s Office accuses Sander of widespread fraud in reporting her services. She allegedly claimed fictitious treatments, fraudulently receiving millions of euros. It was reported that she claimed to treat up to 90 people daily.

Sander has already been ordered to repay €1.7 million to RIZIV for offences committed over the past years.