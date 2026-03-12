Court mandates minimum service for ships to Ghent

Ghent Port. © Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

A court in Ghent has ordered the provision of minimum services for shipping traffic to the port to mitigate disruption caused by strikes in the pilotage sector.

The ruling, issued on Thursday, follows a request by North Sea Port, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Alfaport, and VEGHO to address the impact of industrial actions in Ghent.

Earlier, a similar order issued by a court in Antwerp had addressed pilotage strikes disrupting shipping traffic in the Scheldt estuary and the approach area of the Port of Antwerp. Since that ruling did not cover Ghent, port organisations filed a separate petition there.

The court’s decision requires the Maritime Services and Coast Agency to maintain pilot bookings and navigation guidance to ensure that vessels can enter and leave the port within a reasonable time.

Additionally, blocking access to the port or its approach area is prohibited from 12 to 19 March, with a penalty of €1,000 per hour for violations.

Currently, 19 seagoing ships are affected by the strikes, leading to delays. Ships are waiting offshore to dock, while others already at the quay cannot depart, disrupting operations and supply chains for port businesses.