Romania and Ukraine to build drones together

Romanian President Nicusor Dan (R) welcomes his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky during an official welcoming ceremony at Cotroceni Palace, the official residence of the Romanian president, in Bucharest on March 12, 2026. Ukrainian President Zelensky arrived on March 12 in Romania, where he was to visit an F-16 fighter jet training centre and meet Romania's leader, before visiting France later this week. The visits come at a time of uncertainty over planned peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow that have been spearheaded by the United States and derailed by the US-Israeli war with Iran. Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

President Nicusor Dan of Romania and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an agreement on Thursday in Bucharest to jointly produce drones.

The project, to be umplemented in Romania, aims to establish a drone production facility there as quickly as possible.

This initiative represents the first stage of collaboration to strengthen the security of Ukraine, Romania, the Black Sea region, and Europe as a whole.

According to the agreement, the project will receive funding to the sum of €200 million from the European Defence Industry Support Programme.