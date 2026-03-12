Romania and Ukraine to build drones together

President Nicusor Dan of Romania and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an agreement on Thursday in Bucharest to jointly produce drones.
The project, to be umplemented in Romania, aims to establish a drone production facility there as quickly as possible.
This initiative represents the first stage of collaboration to strengthen the security of Ukraine, Romania, the Black Sea region, and Europe as a whole.
According to the agreement, the project will receive funding to the sum of €200 million from the European Defence Industry Support Programme.