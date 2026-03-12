Brussels museums open for weekly evening visits

National Bank (BNB-NBB) governor Jan Smets pictured during the opening of the Museum of the National Bank of Belgium, Monday 15 January 2018, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Brussels museums will open their doors for evening visits every Thursday from now until 23 April as part of the Nocturnes initiative.

Over 40 museums will welcome visitors each Thursday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. during this period.

The programme includes unique activities such as flashlight-guided tours, aphrodisiac tastings, medieval dance workshops, and events highlighting “invisible” female artists. Visitors can also enjoy baking bread in Felix de Boeck’s garden.

Brussels Museums’ Open Museum initiative, focused on inclusion and accessibility, will feature activities in Belgian Francophone sign language and guided tours on feminism and LGBTQI+ themes.

Participating museums include the Museum of Natural Sciences, the National Bank of Belgium Museum, and the Army Museum. A full list can be found on the Brussels Museums website.

Details of the complete programme and practical information are available at www.nocturnes.brussels.