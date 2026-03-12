Over 60% of Belgian dentists join fee agreement

20150414 - LIBRAMONT, BELGIUM: Illustration picture shows a doctor and their patient at a doctor's office on Tuesday 14 April 2015 in Libramont. BELGA PHOTO ANTHONY DEHEZ

Over 60% of dentists in Belgium have fully or partially signed on to the 2026-2027 tariff agreement, according to the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (RIZIV).

The agreement, established between dentists and health insurers, aims to provide tariff stability for patients over the coming years.

Dentists were given until 11 March to decide whether to adhere to the terms of the agreement. Preliminary results reveal that 60.48% of dentists nationwide have either fully or partially signed on to it.

This ‘National Agreement’ outlines key commitments, including the tariffs that participating dentists are allowed to charge. It also introduces measures to make dental care more accessible for patients.

Additionally, it seeks to enhance job satisfaction for dental practitioners through various initiatives.

The agreement marks the start of a transition and reform period, during which a Commission will work on revising the nomenclature in 2026 and 2027. The aim is to set fair fees for all dental services and ensure appropriate remuneration that aligns with current needs in the field.

Whether the agreement takes effect will depend on the number of practitioners adhering to it at both national and local levels. Detailed results will soon be presented to the National Dentists-Health insurers Commission and the Insurance Committee, and will be made available on the RIZIV website.