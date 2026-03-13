Group suspected in Liège synagogue attack may also be behind recent Rotterdam arson

Synagogue ABN Davidsplein, Rotterdam. Credit: Cathrotterdam/ Wikimedia Commons.

A fire broke out at a synagogue in Rotterdam during the night from Thursday to Friday, authorities have confirmed. No injuries were reported.

The blaze, which police believe may have been deliberately started, began shortly after 03:30 but extinguished itself within moments. Dutch authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

Rotterdam's mayor, Carola Schouten, described the suspected arson attack as "horrifying" and expressed concern for the city's Jewish community.

"This incident is deeply troubling for our Jewish residents," she said. "Antisemitism, intimidation, violence and hatred towards religious groups have no place in Rotterdam. We will continue to closely monitor security around synagogues."

A video claiming responsibility for the attack has since appeared on social media. According to reports, elements such as the logo, language and background music resemble those used by the group allegedly linked to Monday's explosion near a synagogue in Liège.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF noted that the location, timing and method of the attack show striking similarities to the Liège incident.

However, authorities have not yet verified the authenticity of the footage, and investigators say it is too early to determine whether the two attacks are connected.

