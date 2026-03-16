Guinguettes set to return to Brussels parks by the end of April

Bar André - guinguette Parc de Laeken - Park van Laken. Credit: visit.brussels

Brussels' park kiosks, known locally as guinguettes, will reopen by the end of April – just in time for the spring and summer season.

The regional Brussels Government has approved the continuation of the initiative for 2026, ensuring that the popular open-air cafés can reopen despite the current caretaker period.

Announcing the decision, Brussels Secretary of State for the Environment Ans Persoons (Vooruit), welcomed the return of the seasonal venues, which have become increasingly popular among residents.

"For many Brussels residents, our parks are the garden they don’t have at home," she said in a press release. "They are places to relax, exercise, let children play or meet friends. Guinguettes offer a little extra for those who want to have a drink or grab a bite to eat while enjoying the park."

Strengthening the social role of parks

Managed in parks overseen by Bruxelles Environnement, the guinguettes are intended to complement the recreational role of green spaces across the capital.

Many also offer games for children and provide free toilets, helping to make parks more welcoming and accessible. According to Persoons, their presence also helps strengthen the sense of safety in parks by attracting visitors and encouraging social interaction.

According to the Nature Barometer 2022 conducted by Bruxelles Environment, green spaces play a key role in urban life: more than nine out of ten respondents consider them essential for residents who do not have a garden.

The survey also found that 95% believe nature makes the city more pleasant and relaxing, while over 90% highlight the social role of parks as meeting places.

Six guinguettes across the capital

Six guinguettes will return to parks across the city this year: Henri at Parc Georges Henri (Woluwe-Saint-Lambert), Maurice at Parc du Cinquantenaire (Bruxelles-Ville), Emile at Parc Duden (Forest), Fabiola at Parc Roi Baudouin (Jette), André at Parc de Laeken (Laeken) and Vincent at Parc Bon Pasteur (Evere).

Each guinguette bears a name linked to the park where it is located.

For example, Fabiola refers to Queen Fabiola of Belgium, while André pays tribute to the two men behind the Atomium: engineer André Waterkeyn and architect André Polak.

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