EU set to ban AI tools that generate nude images without consent

Credit : Belga/ Fang Guo

EU Member States have agreed on a common position to simplify European rules on AI, including a proposed amendment to ban certain harmful practices.

The amendment would prohibit AI-generated sexual or nude images created without a person's consent, as well as images involving child sexual abuse.

The initiative follows controversy surrounding Grok, the AI assistant on X, which has reportedly been used to generate images that appear to "undress" individuals virtually.

Spain spearheaded the proposal, which has gained support from several EU countries. Belgian Consumer Protection Minister Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés) also expressed her backing for the measure on Thursday.

At the same time, the EU Parliament is working on a similar amendment, which is expected to be discussed in committee next week.

Both the Council of the EU and the European Parliament will ultimately need to agree on a final unified version of the legislation before the changes can be adopted.